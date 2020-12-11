COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday announced the appointment of Karen K. Gallagher to the Williams County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Division.
Gallagher, of Bryan, will assume office on Dec. 31, and replace Judge Steven R. Bird. She will begin a full-term commencing Feb. 9, 2021.
Gallagher was appointed as magistrate for the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations, General, Juvenile and Probate Divisions in May 2016.
Prior to then, Gallagher was owner of Gallagher & Gallagher, LLC, in Bryan. She has been a lifelong advocate for children and families. She was engaged in the private practice of law for 30 years prior to her appointment as magistrate in 2016.
Gallagher received her law degree from University of Toledo College of Law, and undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University.
Gallagher currently is a member of the Bryan Rotary Club and Bryan Area Foundation, serving on the trustee and investment committee. Previously, Gallagher was president for the Bryan Area Business Women, Bryan Rotary Club, Trinity Lutheran Church council and the Williams County Bar Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.