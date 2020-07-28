Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his afternoon briefing on Tuesday, that he has issued an order for all of Ohio's remaining fairs to be limited to junior fairs due to concerns to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order, which goes into effect July 31, allows livestock, photography, other youth exhibits to be held, however, rides, grandstand events and carnivals will not be permitted. In addition, a 10 p.m. curfew for such the fairs will also be in effect.
Although fair activities had been permitted, DeWine said during his press conference that evidence has shown that many people have been unable to maintain social distancing and safe practices at such events.
The order will affect the three remaining fairs in the Defiance six-county area: Henry County, which is slated Aug. 13-20; Fulton County, which is slated Sept. 4-10; and Williams County, which is slated Sept. 12-19.
In the past two months, Ohio has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, although DeWine said Tuesday the state's trends are beginning to plateau.
A full schedule of Ohio's remaining fairs can be found at OhioFairs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.