Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his afternoon briefing on Tuesday, that he has issued an order for all of Ohio's remaining fairs to be limited to junior fairs due to concerns to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, which goes into effect July 31, allows livestock, photography, other youth exhibits to be held, however, rides, grandstand events and carnivals will not be permitted. In addition, a 10 p.m. curfew for such the fairs will also be in effect.

Although fair activities had been permitted, DeWine said during his press conference that evidence has shown that many people have been unable to maintain social distancing and safe practices at such events.

The order will affect the three remaining fairs in the Defiance six-county area: Henry County, which is slated Aug. 13-20; Fulton County, which is slated Sept. 4-10; and Williams County, which is slated Sept. 12-19.

In the past two months, Ohio has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, although DeWine said Tuesday the state's trends are beginning to plateau.

A full schedule of Ohio's remaining fairs can be found at OhioFairs.org.

