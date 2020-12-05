Spangler Candy Company has announced that Jeff Devlin, director of strategic channels, has been promoted to vice president-sales, effective Jan. 1. In his new role, Devlin will be responsible for all sales activities of the company.
“Jeff Devlin has nearly 30 years of experience in confectionery sales, nearly 20 of those with Spangler Candy,” said Kirk Vashaw, Spangler chairman and CEO. “His knowledge of the industry and of our retail partners has benefitted Spangler tremendously, and we look forward to continued growth in sales and reputation under his leadership.”
Devlin takes over the position from Denny Gunter, who led the department for the previous 20 years. Gunter will continue to serve the company as director-strategic projects until his retirement on April 1, 2022.
“We are incredibly grateful for the leadership Denny Gunter has provided as Spangler’s vice president of sales for the past 20 years,” Vashaw said. “The next two years will provide time for an intentional and seamless transition of that leadership to benefit our customers and sales partners.”
Devlin joined Spangler Candy Company in 2002 as central region sales director. He was promoted to national account sales director in 2005, to channel director in 2011, and was named director of strategic channels in 2015. In January of 2019, he joined the Spangler management committee.
Devlin earned his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University. He and his wife, Marcy, live in Bryan with their four children. During the past 12 years, he also has been a volunteer football, basketball, and baseball coach for various children’s leagues in the community, as well as a volunteer at St. Patrick School athletics.
