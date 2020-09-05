NAPOLEON — Dental Excellence is hosting its ninth annual free dentistry day — providing free dental care to the first 100 northwest Ohio residents to register by noon.
Registration will start at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 18 at Dental Excellence’s Napoleon location, 875 Westmoreland Ave., next to Napoleon City Schools.
The Dental Excellence team will be donating its time and resources to provide those struggling to afford dental care with their choice of a free extraction, filling, or cleaning. Treatment will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is not available.
Over the past nine years, Dr. Michael Carpenter, founder/owner of Dental Excellence, and his team of dentists, hygienists, and assistants have provided hundreds of patients with free dentistry.
“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Dr. Carpenter. “This day is as rewarding for us as it is for our patients. Many people don’t realize their oral health directly impacts many aspects of their overall health. To help prevent tooth decay, pain, and disease for people who otherwise may not have their needs addressed, is incredibly rewarding.”
Registration and waiting will take place outdoors due to COVID safety protocol.
Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for weather conditions. Masks are required to enter the building and will be made available for those who don’t have one.
