Middle Creek Church of Grover Hill surprised mothers of the church and community by delivering flowers and gift bags to them in an effort to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holding a poster showing their love for moms are young church members, Alivia Mosier (left), Avery Mosier (center) and Kenley Miller.
