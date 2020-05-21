Middle Creek Church

Middle Creek Church of Grover Hill surprised mothers of the church and community by delivering flowers and gift bags to them in an effort to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holding a poster showing their love for moms are young church members, Alivia Mosier (left), Avery Mosier (center) and Kenley Miller.

 Photo courtesy of Middle Creek Church

