The five-year fiscal forecast was among several topics of discussion during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting Wednesday afternoon at Defiance High School.
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher presented a detailed five-year forecast, in which she discussed the revenues and expenditures of the district. She shared the district lost approximately $360,000 in state funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is projected to deficit spend every year of the forecast, including this year with a loss of approximately $11,000, which is significantly less than forecasted in October of 2019.
The unreserved cash fund balance is projected to be just more than $12,000,000 for fiscal year 2020, but is shown in the red in 2024.
“How do we fix this?” asked Swisher. “I’m not saying a district should never deficit spend, no treasurer wants to do that, but we understand there are times when student needs outweigh financial needs. But in saying that, looking forward, the district will need to cut more expenses to eliminate the deficit.
“The other option would be to increase revenue, and know these are suggestions, not any decisions made or discussed with the board,” continued Swisher. “We could ask for a permanent improvement levy, ask voters for new money or increase the emergency levy up in 2022, or move inside mills to a permanent improvement fund.”
“I appreciate all the time you put into this, so Cheryl, thank you for putting this together and for the realistic numbers you put into this,” said superintendent Bob Morton.
The board approved the forecast.
In his report, Morton shared 10,345 meals have been distributed to students during the shutdown, with one more week of the program to go. He also gave a brief update on year-end procedure information sent to parents/students, that can be found on the district website.
He thanked high school principal Jay Jerger and everyone involved in planning graduation (scheduled for May 31) before saying: “We’re looking forward to an outstanding ceremony for our seniors, it is going to be very classy and well done.”
Morton then told the board about discussions he had with Sen. Sherrod Brown and U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta about school financing.
“I was on a call with 12 people from Defiance County with Sen. Brown, and I also received a call from Congressman Latta later that day,” said Morton. “I told them with the cuts in local revenue, on top of state cuts, support from Washington, D.C., to Ohio is imperative now. They told me they understood.”
Morton then shared the district received $33,138.47 from the School Safety and Security Grant, which will be used to purchase bus camera systems.
“We’re going to use those funds to put cameras on our buses, although there is some expense (approximately $25,000) on our end,” said Morton. “Our transportation director (Mark Weidenhamer) and mechanic (Dalton Thomas) will do the installation, which will save us some money. We will have multiple cameras, including the front, road-facing cameras, as well as on-board cameras on all our route buses. This is a huge safety upgrade for the district.”
A memorandum of understanding between the board and the Defiance City Education Association concerning how future supplemental contract will be paid was approved by the board. Morton explained if a sports season is cancelled, or if school is shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, those supplemental contracts will be paid based on time spent up until the cancellation.
The board also approved several supplemental contracts for fall of 2020-21.
In other business:
• approved amended appropriations and certificate of revenue.
• okayed a resolution to maintain employment and compensation of employees of contracted service providers and consultants for the remainder of fiscal year 2020.
• voted for the transfer of $50,000 to the fund for textbooks and permanent improvements; and $25,000 to cover lunch fees waived during the school shutdown.
• approved maternity leave for Sarah Kryling, from approximately Aug. 20-Sept. 14; and Amy Brubaker, from approximately Oct. 11, 2020-Jan. 4, 2021.
• accepted the resignation of Kayla Sanders, Defiance Elementary intervention specialist,.
• okayed the employment Travis Cooper as a high school science teacher; and of Emily Cikity and Kelly Hasselbring, Title I teachers, effective for 2020-21.
• approved the transfer of Annette VanderHorst, from K-2 aide to Defiance Elementary K-2 secretary.
• voted for several teaching contracts beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
• approved an agreement with Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities for services from August 2020-June 2021 at a cost of $5,000 per student.
• accepted the following donations: $225 from BSN to the athletic department; $500 from First Federal Bank for senior year signs; $2,000 from the Defiance Athletic Boosters for the new volleyball system; $2,500 from the Defiance Athletic Boosters for a new scoreboard for the swim team to be housed at the Defiance Area YMCA; and $5,000 from Coca-Cola for the high school gym video board.
