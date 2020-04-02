• Defiance County

Virtual meeting:

The Defiance City Board of Education will hold its regular meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. via virtual conferencing to discuss and conduct any pertinent business that comes before the board and, if needed, enter into executive session to discuss issues eligible for such executive session. To watch the session go to: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/1499f86b-dd71-40f4-bd35-d9c6f7a04ebc.

