The Defiance City Board of Education held its first of two regular monthly meetings remotely Wednesday, via Google Meet and teleconference, to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
A resolution was passed at the beginning of the meeting, declaring an emergency and suspending public participation at board meetings until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, which is now legal following a declaration of a state of emergency from Gov. Mike DeWine.
Superintendent Bob Morton explained that it would be difficult to control everyone trying to speak during a virtual meeting, however, there has been discussion about having people send questions via email, or set up a virtual chat. Said Morton: “We’re not quite there yet, but we are working on it.”
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher discussed funding impacts on the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing that districts in Ohio are expecting significant impacts in income tax and property tax revenue due to several businesses being shut down. Swisher will attend a meeting on the funding impact next week.
“There will be big impacts on income tax revenue, there could possibly be impacts on property tax, reduced earnings on investments and delinquent taxes,” said Swisher. “From the state side, they’re looking at changes to the budget, reductions in student wellness aide and less casino money.
“In addition, federal funding has increased due to COVID-19, so we will see changes to our federal programs,” added Swisher. “So I want to get you thinking about this, because we will see a significant impact, not right away, but next year. So we will keep an eye on how it’s going to affect expenses and revenue.”
Swisher discussed a grant received for $60,974.16 for fiscal year 2021 to purchase buses. The district plans to lease two buses in 2020-21 on a three-year agreement, with the grant money being used to pay the lease the first year, with money coming out of the general fund for the final two years of the agreement.
The board approved the lease agreement for two new buses.
In his report, Morton gave an update about upcoming events, telling the board that instead of getting into what’s being canceled due to the pandemic, he will wait until Gov. DeWine makes a decision about whether or not schools will reopen after the mandatory May 1 shutdown date.
“Once we know what the governor decides, we’ll make adjustments from that point,” said Morton. “Let’s make one thing clear to our parents, our students and our community, we are going to do everything in our power to have our key events occur. Specifically I’m talking about graduation.
“If the governor extends the mandatory closure beyond May 1, we’ll have to make adjustments to graduation,” continued Morton. “Another big event is the junior/senior prom. Mr. (Jay) Jerger (DHS principal) put out a nice message that it is not cancelled, it’s just postponed. If dates change, the board will have to take action.”
The superintendent presented information about distance learning to the board, sharing that after quickly putting together a plan following the announcement of the mandatory school shutdown on March 12, the administrative team met remotely over spring break to put distance learning plans in writing.
Those plans, including a plan for special education, can be found at defiancecityschools.org.
“The plans have been sent to the parents, but we want to make sure everyone is aware of this,” said Morton.
Said board president Cathy Davis: “I would like to express on behalf of the board, a deep level of gratitude to the district leadership, Mr. Morton and his team, our teachers, our staff, our parents, our students and our community. It’s been amazing to see what you all have done in a very short amount of time.
“You have all stepped up, and again, it’s amazing,” continued Davis. “The teachers are being so creative, they are doing a great job supporting parents and students, and I feel the community has strongly been supportive. I want to thank everyone for the diligence and seeing this through, and putting our kids first.”
Morton also gave a brief update on meals being provided to youth. A total of 5,395 meals have been distributed so far in the past four weeks. Meals are available Wednesdays at Family Christian Center from 10 a.m.-noon, and Xperience Church from 3-5 p.m.
First Church of God has been added as a site, with meals available from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mercy Defiance Hospital that in the event of a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19, Defiance Middle/High School can be used as additional hospital space. If school were to open while the building is in use as a hospital, the hospital would have to vacate.
In other business, the board:
• approved amended appropriations and amended certificates.
• okayed the amended Section 125 flexible benefit plan to allow reimbursement for over-the-counter items in response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
• voted to extend the purchase closing agreement date for the city’s acquisition of the district property on Arabella Street (the 1918 building) until Aug. 1, retroactive to April 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• approved a family medical leave of absence for Jim Nusbaum from March 21 through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
• accepted the retirement resignation of Kevin Heidbreder, instrumental music grade 5-6, effective June 1. He will have served the district for 21 years; and the retirement resignation of Laura Hammersmith, bus driver, effective Oct. 1. She will have served the district for 14 years.
• okayed the updated list of substitute teachers as approved by the NwOESC.
• voted for the non-renewal of the following contracts/positions effective with the end of 2019-20: Title I – Kelly Hasselbring and Emily Cikity; Patricia McCord at Holy Cross Catholic School; and Audrey Eis at St. John Lutheran School; as well as home instruction, Jennifer Davis, Tammi Elwood, Mary Frank and Martha Mallott.
• approved the cafeteria prices for 2020-21 as follows: Lunch: prekindergarten-5, $2.75; 6-8, $3; 9-12, $3; adult, $3.75 (25-cent increase); and milk, 60 cents; Breakfast: student, $1.75; and adult, $2.
• accepted the following donation: $200 from Defiance Elks Lodge 147 to the Amazing Shake program.
