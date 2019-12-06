The Defiance Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Jonathan Arthur Wonderly, 34, is listed as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a Little Caesar’s work shirt, a black Little Caesar’s hat, gray pants and brown/tan gloves.

Wonderly’s immediate family member reported him missing Monday after he is said to have walked away from his mother while en route to an appointment with his probation officer. He was last seen walking up the train tracks near Riverside Avenue.

Authorities also report that Wonderly may be a danger to himself, and that they have searched the area for all available leads with no success.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050.

