A break-in at a northside Defiance business was reported Saturday morning.
According to the Defiance Police Department, an employee arrived at work Saturday at the Dollar Tree, 08896 Ohio 66, and discovered a break-in at the business. Police were contacted at 8:46 a.m.
Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.
Information on what was stolen was unavailable. The break-in remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.