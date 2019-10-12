A break-in at a northside Defiance business was reported Saturday morning.

According to the Defiance Police Department, an employee arrived at work Saturday at the Dollar Tree, 08896 Ohio 66, and discovered a break-in at the business. Police were contacted at 8:46 a.m.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Information on what was stolen was unavailable. The break-in remains under investigation.

Tags

Load comments