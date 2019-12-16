Defiance city officials issued a Nixle alert at noon Monday asking for help in locating a missing local teen.

Alessandro Garza, 17, male Hispanic, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Jackson Ave.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, gray fitted jeans and a book bag.

If anyone sees Garza, they are asked to contact the Defiance Police Department at 419-784-5050 or dial 911.

