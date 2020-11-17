Superintendent Bob Morton of Defiance City Schools has announced that Defiance Middle School and Defiance High School will move to remote learning beginning Nov. 23-Dec. 7 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and students who need to be quarantined.
In an instant alert sent to parents/guardians of students in grades 6-12, Morton shared the following:
"This is Bob Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools. As you may be aware, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases at our middle and high schools in recent days. In an effort to mitigate the spread of this virus we will be enacting our remote learning plan Nov. 23-Dec. 7 for students in grades 6-12 only. Our preschool through grades five will continue with in person learning.
"The decision to utilize our remote learning plan for students in grades 6-12 is based solely on the premise of keeping our students, staff and families safe. We must continue to be prepared and flexible each day as we navigate through this pandemic.
"We will continue to communicate any changes or updates as they arise. We encourage you to visit our website, www.defiancecityschools.org for more information. Thank you for your continued support and have a good evening."
According to Morton, there are currently six students at the high school and three students at the middle school who have tested positive for the virus.
"With the number of cases, and with the number of students who have to quarantine because of being in close proximity, we knew that number would rise to a gaggle of kids," said Morton. "What we're seeing at school is a direct correlation to what we're seeing in the community.
"Again, moving to remote learning is all about keeping our students and staff safe," added Morton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.