“I was number seven in the county,” said Brian Berry of Defiance, in speaking of his COVID-19 diagnosis in early April. Berry, who serves as emergency management specialist for ProMedica, is one of 21 confirmed cases in Defiance County, and one of 13 confirmed recovered cases.
Berry, the former Highland Township fire chief who also worked as an engineer as General Motors Defiance Casting Operations, will be the first to tell you he is one of the lucky ones when it comes to the coronavirus. He also will tell you he doesn’t know how he got it, but he wasn’t surprised that he contracted it.
“I want to be very clear, my story is different than others, like Kyle Herren (see story this page), who is looking at the other side of the spectrum (from my story),” said Berry. “My experience was very easy and painless, but I don’t want people to get the impression this is a cakewalk. There are other people who are dying, have died, or have had a death in their family. You don’t know how it’s going to affect you until it affects you.
“I can’t pinpoint where I was exposed to it or how, it could have been at a grocery store, or by touching my mailbox, a gas pump or a doorknob, I just don’t know,” continued Berry, who has returned to work. “I was not surprised (I tested positive), because I figure most of America, if not the world, will become infected in some capacity at some point. For me, my own personal thought pattern was, ‘It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when.’”
According to data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) updated Wednesday, 1,193,813 people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19, with a total of 70,802 deaths caused by the virus. An estimated 80% of people who contract the virus will have mild symptoms, with some exhibiting no symptoms. However, the effects of the virus range widely among people who do contract it.
The symptoms that led to Berry being tested included a two-day sinus headache, and a fever of 100 degrees that lasted two hours.
“Fever and cough are two of the symptoms they (doctors) focus on ... I didn’t have a cough, I had a fever for only two hours using a thermometer that had a half degree of variance. To be honest, I felt fine,” said Berry. “Once I received the test, the (Defiance County) health department was notified and they contacted me (with the positive result).”
From there, Berry went into quarantine for 14 days in a camper at his house that included full hookups. After his quarantine was lifted, he went back into his home, but others in his household had symptoms of the virus two days later, so his house was put on another seven-day quarantine.
“I couldn’t work, and I wasn’t eligible for unemployment ... it’s one government agency telling me I have to quarantine, while another tells me I’m not eligible to receive unemployment compensation. It wasn’t easy,” said Berry. “I was in limbo, and so were the members of my family. Only one person in my house was tested (for the virus), and that test was negative.”
Since Berry is “officially” recovered after contracting coronavirus, he is prepared to help those who are still suffering from its effects.
“I am signed up (with the American Red Cross) to donate convalescent plasma, so it can be used to treat people who are infected with COVID and are having a very difficult time,” said Berry. “When it comes down to it, I was one of the most dangerous people around because I had it, and I didn’t really have symptoms of having it. When someone has it, but doesn’t have symptoms, someone like Kyle (Herren) can get it and have the reaction he’s had to it.
“My main goal in talking about it is to make sure it’s not downplayed,” continued Berry. “It’s a serious virus, it can affect people to where they have no symptoms, all the way to the other end of the spectrum, which is death. My example should not be one that people use to believe it’s okay to go against what the governor is asking us to do, we should still follow what he is asking.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.