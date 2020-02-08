BRYAN — A Defiance man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here Friday evening. Three Henry County residents also were injured in the accident.
Killed was Phillip Powell, 33, Defiance.
The other motorist, Roger Bostelman, 78, Hamler, was transported by Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with serious injuries. His passengers, Shirley Bostelman, 75, Hamler, and Brooke Bostelman, 15, Deshler, were transported to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, by Williams County EMS with serious injuries. Condition updates were unavailable.
According to troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Defiance post, at 9:37 p.m. on U.S. 6 in Springfield Township, approximately six miles southeast of Bryan, Powell was westbound and drove left of center striking an eastbound vehicle driven by Bostelman.
Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also assisting were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Stryker Police Department, Williams County EMS, Springfield Township EMS and Fire and the Williams County coroner’s office.
The crash remains under investigation and impairment is believed to be a factor.
