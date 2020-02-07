William Shock

A Defiance County Sheriff's Office investigation has led to the arrest of a Defiance man on a child sexual abuse complaint.

The investigation led to the arrest Thursday of William Shock, 67, 21549 Bowman Road.

Shock is charged with gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

He appeared in Defiance Municipal Court Friday, and the case was continued until Monday. Bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% cash allowance provision. Shock was ordered not to leave the state without prior court approval.

The case alleges that Shock had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

The case has been sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor's Office for further review and presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.

Assisting in the case was the Defiance County Job and Family Services' Children Service Division.

