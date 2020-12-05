Congratulations to Orville Clark of Defiance for claiming the “heart” bingo prize in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Clark is shown receiving his $50 gift card from Misty King, owner of Elli Ann’s Boutique, 119 S. Main St., Bryan. There are still more prizes available in the contest, including the $1,000 grand prize coverall.
