CN BINGO heart winner Orville Clark
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Congratulations to Orville Clark of Defiance for claiming the “heart” bingo prize in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Clark is shown receiving his $50 gift card from Misty King, owner of Elli Ann’s Boutique, 119 S. Main St., Bryan. There are still more prizes available in the contest, including the $1,000 grand prize coverall.

