The Defiance Lions Club’s 23rd annual Turkey Trot will look different this year than it has in the past. Due to the current pandemic, the Defiance Lions Club has voted for the event to be a virtual event, taking into consideration the safety of all of the volunteers and attendees.
“We would love to be able to see everyone Thanksgiving morning.” stated Shaun Mack, Turkey Trot chairman and Lions Club vice president. “Although we won’t be together in person, that does not mean you cannot keep a piece of the tradition alive.”
The virtual event is set to take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Cost for the run is $25 and includes the annual event long sleeve t-shirt. Run or walk to help support this annual event.
The Turkey Trot is the largest fundraiser for Sight Conservation benefiting many in need of sight assistance in Defiance County. Examples of funded projects are assistance paying for eye exams, treatments and visual magnification devices within the homes of those who need it to help with independence.
Event registration can be found by searching Defiance Lions Club on Facebook or 23rd Annual Turkey Trot on Run Sign Up. Additional questions can be emailed to defiancelionsrun@gmail.com
