Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger has announced that graduation for the class of 2020 will be held May 24 beginning at 2 p.m., in a modified manner.
"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, our traditional graduation ceremony has been modified to recognize, pay tribute and honor the class of 2020," said Jerger in a letter sent home to parents/guardians of seniors in the district. "We have made it a priority to abide by the guidelines set for by Gov. DeWine and the (Ohio Department of Education) state superintendent.
"The plans for this graduation ceremony came from ongoing discussions that (superintendent) Bob (Morton) and I have been having," added Jerger. "We talked about having the students on the football field, on the outside of the building ... but from all the different options, and from what we're seeing other districts do, the idea of the parade came out and he (Morton) loved the idea."
The ceremony will be held as a parade starting in the football stadium parking lot. A timeline is as follows:
• The football stadium parking lot will open at 11:45 a.m. and cars (one car per graduate) will be aligned alphabetically by senior in four rows.
• The parking lot will close at 1:15 p.m. (all individuals must remain in their vehicles).
• The parade will begin at 1:50 p.m.
• Presentation of diplomas begins at 2 p.m.
The parade will include an escort from the Defiance Police Department, Defiance Fire Department and a Defiance City Schools bus.
It will proceed out of the football stadium parking lot toward the student entrance/north side road between the stadium and the school; progress on east side road; right on to Struble Way; right into the main entrance of Defiance High School/Middle School; progress through the horseshoe; right on Struble Way; and onto the roundabout at Palmer Drive.
On Struble Way, cars will receive a blue/white balloon from the National Honor Society, and upon entering the horseshoe, the senior will get out of the car at a marked spot on the sidewalk. The senior will walk to the presentation area and be presented a flower and diploma, with parents/guardians allowed to take photos from the car. The senior will walk to the DHS office entrance and return to the car. Traffic will continue to flow throughout the procession.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook (@DefianceCitySchools), a picture of the graduate (from Jerry Latta Photography) will be provided, there will be drone photos, and a DJ will be playing school related and other fun music. The front of the school will be decorated by All Occasions of Defiance.
Senior award winners will be given a plaque along with their diploma. If it rains that day, the graduate will go inside the school to receive his/her diploma.
In addition, pre-recorded messages will be uploaded to the Defiance City Schools website (defiancecityschools.org), and to social media. The pre-recorded messages will be from seniors Brenna Elston and Cameron McDonald; Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran Church; Morton; Jerger; and Defiance City Schools Board of Education president Cathy Davis.
"To make this possible, social distancing will be mandated, and other than the graduate, individuals will not be permitted out of their cars," said Jerger. "Mass gatherings of 10 or more will also not be permitted. We want this to be a fun, but classy event, and it's important to us that our students are able to wear their caps and gowns and be recognized for their hard work and successes.
"One of the great things about doing it this way, mom and dad will be much closer to get a picture of their graduate receiving their diploma, compared to if they were sitting in the grandstands at the stadium," added Jerger. "I let all seniors know about graduation on Friday (via a Zoom meeting), and they all seemed pretty excited about it. Since all other school activities have been cancelled, we want to give the seniors something they'll never forget."
In all, 191 seniors have been recommended and approved for graduation by the Defiance City Schools Board of Education.
For more information, call 419-784-2777.
