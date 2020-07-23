This afternoon, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Defiance and Henry counties have moved from Alert Level 2 Public Emergency (Orange) to Alert Level 3 Public Emergency (Red) of COVID-19 risk.
Both counties met the same four indicators: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases not congregate cases, sustained increase in outpatient visits. Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. Follow all current health orders and sector specific guidance which is located on the coronavirus.oho.gov website.
The Public Health Advisory Alert System provides a clear, color-coded approach to inform Ohioans about their current risk associated with COVID-19 and provides evidence-based recommendations and actions that can be taken to protect themselves and their communities based on the level of risk. The Public Health Advisory Alert System provides context and awareness as to the scope of COVID-19 within the community.
“We’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in Defiance County. Our indicators are pointing to more community spread and that more residents are seeking medical care for COVID-19 symptoms,” stated Jamie Gerken, Defiance County Health commissioner. “It is important to stay vigilant during this time. We ask residents to decrease in-person interactions with others, consider necessary travel only and limit attending gatherings of any numbers.”
According to Henry County Health Commissioner Mark Adams, "Moving to a red alert level is an indication we are moving in an upward trend at this time. It is important that residents remain vigilant and take all prevention measures so we do not reach the next level where hospitalizations, deaths and cases continue to escalate."
The risk level for other surrounding counties as of this afternoon were: Williams County, Level 1; Fulton, Paulding and Putnam counties, Level 2.
It is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:
• Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow.
• Wearing a cloth face mask when in public (Ohio mask mandate effective July 23 at 6 p.m.)
WHERE TO GO TO LEARN MORE:
• Go to coronavirus.ohio.gov and click “Ohio Public Health Advisory System” tab.
• Direct link - https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
• Public Health Advisory System summary of indicators:
• Coronavirus.ohio.gov, click “Ohio Public Health Advisory System” tab, click “Indicators Overview” link.
• Direct link - https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/Summary-Alert-Indicators.pdf
• Defiance County Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Daily Update - Defiance County COVID-19 updates will be posted to the Defiance County General Health District’s website and social media pages
• Website - http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/
• Facebook - Defiance County Public Health
• Twitter - @DCGHD
COVID-19 information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: coronavirus.ohio.gov or www.defiancecohealth.org.
