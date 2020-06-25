The Defiance area has always had a wide range of recreational activities for local residents to take advantage of. With the reluctance of many to travel extensively during the ongoing coronavirus concerns, even more people will be relying on local venues for summer recreation.
“Chamber events have been impacted,” said Sarah Tackett, executive director and CEO of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. “These are popular events that have been postponed that are also a main source of revenue for the chamber.
“Just like many of our businesses, we are waiting for any announcement by the governor concerning safety protocols to take effect in July,” said Tackett.
According to Tackett, the Defiance area has much to offer for residents and visitors.
“The Splash Pad is open and has become a destination attraction in northwest Ohio,” said Tackett. “We also have the boardwalk and walking trail by the Defiance reservoir and more people are out walking in downtown Defiance as well.”
Defiance’s parks and ballfields are always popular in the summer.
“Youth softball and youth baseball are alive and well in Defiance,” said Tackett. “We also have two golf courses, Eagle Rock and Auglaize, as well as Putt-Putt golf course ... so something for any skill level.
“The Defiance Area YMCA is also back open with a few safety protocols in place. They just had a big capital campaign and underwent some remodeling and it’s just beautiful,” said Tackett.
Defiance sits at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers with Independence Dam State Park located just east of town along the Maumee. There are a wide variety of activities on the waterways, including kayaking, boating, skiing and fishing.
“We have two beautiful rivers meeting in town and I would like to see more riverfront development in the future,” said Tackett.
Defiance is also steeped in history, having been named after Fort Defiance which was built by General Anthony Wayne’s troops in 1794.
“The Defiance Public Library is a beautiful building located on the site of the original fortgrounds,” noted Tackett. “We also have the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum downtown.”
Recently, the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau announced they have joined with similar groups in northwest Ohio to promote area tourism and travel opportunities online. Residents may visit the site at www.visitnorthwestohio.com.
The Defiance Chamber of Commerce also has a community resource guide available at its office at 325 Clinton St., Defiance.
