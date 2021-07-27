Members of Defiance Firefighters Local 918 brought home the first-place trophy from the Firefighters Challenge held July 13 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. The Defiance team also won the trophy in 2018. This year, they defeated Allen Clay Fire Department, who had won the trophy in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 health concerns. The Defiance team consisted of, from left: Lt. Brandon Case, firefighter Jay Grzechowiak, firefighter Tyler Coffman and firefighter Mike Harris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.