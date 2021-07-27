Defiance firefighters
Photo courtesy of Jay Grzechowiak

Members of Defiance Firefighters Local 918 brought home the first-place trophy from the Firefighters Challenge held July 13 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. The Defiance team also won the trophy in 2018. This year, they defeated Allen Clay Fire Department, who had won the trophy in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 health concerns. The Defiance team consisted of, from left: Lt. Brandon Case, firefighter Jay Grzechowiak, firefighter Tyler Coffman and firefighter Mike Harris.

