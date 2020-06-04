Defiance Elementary School hosted the pick-up and drop-off of school materials Tuesday and Wednesday, with the last day to pick up/drop off items scheduled today at 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Here, Nicki Valle, 3-5 aide (first car), Renee Wank, K-2 counselor (second car), and Reggie Beck, 3-5 counselor, help families who came to drop off school materials, and to pick up whatever a student left at the school.