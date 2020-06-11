A local no-charge COVID-19 self-swab testing site will be available today in Defiance. The location will be the Rite Aid at 618 N. Clinton St.

The testing sites will operate through the store’s drive-through window and utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing will be available between the hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday-Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday-Sunday).

All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin preregistering online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment for today.

