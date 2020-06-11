A local no-charge COVID-19 self-swab testing site will be available today in Defiance. The location will be the Rite Aid at 618 N. Clinton St.
The testing sites will operate through the store’s drive-through window and utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing will be available between the hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday-Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday-Sunday).
All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin preregistering online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment for today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.