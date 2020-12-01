Carousel - COVID-19

The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHC) is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the county — taking the total number of deaths to 26. The individuals were a female in her 50’s with underlying health conditions and a male in his 80’s with underlying health conditions. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 93 lab-confirmed cases, 22 probable cases, eight cases hospitalized, and 76 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Monday.

