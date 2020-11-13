The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) announced the county's 17th COVID-19 death. The individual was a female in her 80s. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 27 lab confirmed cases, five probable cases, one case hospitalized, one case previously reported is now hospitalized, and 12 cases recovered from Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. to Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.