The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting a 16th death related to COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed.

The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“Our condolences and hearts go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 27 lab-confirmed cases and five probable cases. One case previously reported is now hospitalized, and 11 cases recovered during a timeframe of Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. to Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.

Overall, there have been a total of 793 lab-confirmed cases in the county, with 51 probable cases. Currently, there are 321 active cases.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments