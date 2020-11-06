Carousel - COVID-19

The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting the 15th death related to COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“We are saddened to report an additional death related to COVID-19, our condolences go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 30 lab confirmed cases, three cases previously reported are now hospitalized, and six cases have recovered from Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. to Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

Since the start of the pandemic, the health department has reported 659 lab-confirmed cases.

