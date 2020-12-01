The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported Tuesday afternoon four additional deaths in the county related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 30.
The individuals included: a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions, a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions, and two males in their 70s with underlying health conditions. DCGHD will not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family's privacy.
"We are saddened to again report additional deaths today," said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken. "We extend our condolences to the family and friends during this time of loss."
For the time period from 1 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, DCGHD is reporting 34 lab-confirmed cases, 12 probable cases, three cases hospitalized and 55 cases recovered.
