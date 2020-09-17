Carousel - COVID-19

The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported this afternoon that a tenth individual has died related to COVID-19.

The individual was a male in his 70s. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The press release from DCGHD stated that no identifiable information about the patient would be released to respect the family's privacy.

"We are saddened to report an additional death related to COVID-19, our condolences go out to the family and friends during this time of loss," said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

