The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has announced that Defiance County has increased to a Level 3 (red) as of Oct. 29, due to very high exposure and spread. Residents are asked to limit activities as much as possible and follow all current health orders.
Among the Level 3 indicators met were: new cases per capita; sustained increase in new cases; proportion of cases not in a congregate setting; and sustained increase in outpatient visits.
As of 1 p.m. Oct. 29, there were 119 active cases.
"(The Level 3) wasn't exactly unexpected, as we've seen the numbers increasing," said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken. "We ask everyone to take this seriously and stay away from social gatherings. Tighten the reins and wear a mask."
The department encourages everyone to take preventative action in an effort to slow the spread within the community.
The public is asked to wear a cloth facial covering in public; wash/sanitize your hands; remain physically distant from others; sanitize all high-touch surfaces; and stay home if you are sick.
"The Level 3 isn't expected to affect in-person voting," said Gerken.
At all polling locations, voters are required to wear a mask and be prepared to keep at least six feet from other people.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the DCGHD also reported an additional death related to COVID-19, making it the county's 14 death. The individual was a female in her 90s. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.
“We are saddened to report another death. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Gerken. “We are seeing increasing spread of COVID-19 within our community. While some cases are occurring as a result of workplace and long-term care outbreaks, a majority of cases are due to community spread. We encourage everyone to take preventative action in an effort to slow the spread within our community.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Thursday afternoon, announcing that Ohio has now hit a record number of cases reported in a single 24-hour period. Between Wednesday-Thursday (Oct. 28-29), health officials have reported a total of 3,590 new positive coronavirus cases in Ohio, which is more than 700 cases more than the previous high number of cases reported last Saturday.
A total of 194 new hospitalizations also were reported statewide in the past 24 hours, the third-highest number of hospitalizations reported in a single day so far, DeWine reported.
"The virus is raging throughout the state, and there is no place to hide," said DeWine. "We must face this virus head-on with the tools that we know can beat this virus back: masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently, and good ventilation when inside."
In Ohio, 43 counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread (Level 3), up from 38 counties last week. Locally, that includes Defiance and Putnam counties.
"Despite the grim data that we see today, I am confident that we can slow down this invader," said DeWine. "The decisions Ohioans make each day will determine the outcome of this battle. We must mask more, keep distance more, and simply be more careful. We can control our destiny."
He is calling on community leaders in each county to immediately form a local COVID defense team consisting of county commissioners, mayors, local hospital leaders, health commissioners, business leaders, religious leaders, and other local leaders.
Each COVID defense team will be responsible for assessing COVID-19 spread in their communities, taking inventory of the assets in the community, and focusing on what steps are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus among their citizens.
