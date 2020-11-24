The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19. The individuals were a female in her 70s with underlying health conditions and a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions. This makes 24 deaths in Defiance County.
These cases were previously reported by Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD is reporting an increase of 30 lab confirmed cases, eight probable cases, (one previously reported probable case has been tested and is now a lab-confirmed case), 13 cases hospitalized, and 20 cases recovered from Monday at 1 p.m. to Tuesday at 2 p.m.
To date, there have been 1,279 cases (1,168 lab-confirmed cases and 111 probable cases). Currently there are 545 active cases in Defiance County.
