The United Way of Defiance County has announced that the seventh annual Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release issued Wednesday, “United Way of Defiance County board of directors expressed their concerns for public health, as well as the financial feasibility of hosting an event that would adhere to social distancing protocols.”
During a meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to cancel the seventh annual event.
“The number-one priority is the safety of the thousands of festival goers. We do not feel that we could adequately provide the means necessary for proper disinfecting all the attractions at the festival,” explained Jessica Myers, marketing and community engagement director of the United Way of Defiance County.
Each year, the event attracts approximately 5,000 festival participants. The annual event is a fundraiser to support the Community Engagement Center at the United Way of Defiance County, which serves as a hub for volunteer opportunities in Defiance County.
“It’s with great sadness that we have chosen to cancel the event for this year. Watch for the virtual event on our Facebook page to celebrate this year’s seventh balloon festival and honor our balloon director Jim Birk, who passed away earlier this spring,” said Carrie Wetstein, executive director of the United Way of Defiance County.
With the event going virtual, the planning committee is anticipating some fun for festival lovers. Additional information can be found at defianceballoonfest.com, or the Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival on Facebook.
For anyone with additional questions, or for anyone who wants to become a volunteer at the United Way of Defiance County through the Community Engagement Center, go to volunteerdefiancecounty.com, or email Myers at jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
