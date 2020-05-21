Defiance County health officials, in a press release issued this afternoon, are reporting the death of a hospitalized patient who had tested positive for COVID-19. This marks the second death in the county related to the coronavirus.
On April 22, the Defiance County Health Department reported the coronavirus-related death of a Defiance county woman in her 60s.
The latest individual was a male in his 60’s who had underlying health conditions. Local health officials will not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy. The exact date of death of this patient is not being released, but according to Rachelle Kuhn, health promotion coordinator for the Defiance County Health Department, "There is generally a lag time in reporting (a confirmed cornoavirus-related death) which could be up to two weeks depending on where the individual died."
“We are saddened to report the second COVID-19 related death of a fellow Defiance County resident. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken. “As Ohio starts to open back up, we encourage everyone to follow precautions to limit the spread of this virus.”
To prevent the spread of any virus, including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:
• Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
• In addition to the preventative steps above, the health department suggests wearing a cloth face covering when in public.
Defiance County COVID-19 updates will be posted to the Defiance County General Health District's website http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/.
