Defiance County health officials have reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death.
The county health department issued its regular update of total cases at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but then sent a followup press release approximately three hours later announcing that a woman in her 60s had died after having been hospitalized and tested positive for the virus.
In the press release, health department officials stated that “we will not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.”
Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken commented that “we are deeply saddened to report the first COVID-19 related death. Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this time of loss. We remain committed to working with our federal, state and local partners to effectively respond to this crisis.”
Gerken said in an interview Wednesday evening that the woman had been hospitalized, but did not die in a Defiance medical facility. However, the death becomes Defiance County’s first coronavirus fatality because she was a resident of the county.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, Defiance County had 17 cases, with eight hospitalizations, including the woman who passed away. This was an increase from 15 positive cases, with seven hospitalizations, reported on Tuesday.
Gerken could not say how many people — if any — were hospitalized with the virus in one of Defiance County’s three medical facilities.
Asked if the death suggested a new phase in the local coronavirus situation, Gerken said, “I don’t think it signifies a new phase, but obviously it just heightens what this virus can do. ... It just reaffirms that we need to have respect for this virus and what it an do.”
Four coronavirus-related deaths in the Defiance six-county area have been reported as of Wednesday. Two were reported Tuesday in Putnam County and one on April 15 in Williams County.
While Defiance County Health Department officials issue daily counts of persons who have tested positive and hospitalized, she said a new figure showing recoveries will soon be added.
That hasn’t been included to this point, Gerken indicated, because “we didn’t have a definition from the state of what a ‘recovery’ is. We wanted to be uniform.”
