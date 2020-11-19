Carousel - COVID-19

Thursday afternoon, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) announced the county’s 22nd COVID-19 related death. The individual was a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“We are saddened to report an additional death related to COVID-19, our condolences go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 32 lab confirmed cases, eight probable cases, two cases hospitalized, and 18 cases recovered from Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. to Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments