• Defiance County

Financial reports:

The Defiance County General Health District's unaudited financial reports for 2020 are available to the public at the Defiance County General Health District, 1300 E. Second St., suite 100, Defiance, in the office of Marty Retcher, fiscal officer, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

