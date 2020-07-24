HICKSVILLE — The Defiance County Agricultural Society has announced that the Defiance County Fair, scheduled for Aug. 21-29 at the fairgrounds here, has been cancelled.
The society voted Thursday to cancel all senior and junior fair activities, after working with the Defiance County Health Department, as well as state officials.
Jerry Sanders, president of the Defiance County Fair Board, explained he was part of a conference call with Gov. Mike DeWine and fair board directors in Ohio Tuesday, in which DeWine sought input on how well social distancing was being followed at fairs that have taken place, or taking place now. After learning maintaining social distancing was difficult, and with cases on the rise locally, a decision was made by the society to cancel the Defiance County Fair.
“The conference call with Gov. DeWine is what drove our decision, and that took place before we (Defiance County) went red (as a county),” said Sanders. “As a fair board, we’ve been watching the number of cases as well, but by no means did the governor suggest we cancel the fair. What we heard in that conference call was it was difficult to maintain social distancing guidelines at these fairs.
“After our county went red, we (the fair board) held a special session, and we made the decision (to cancel),” continued Sanders. “It was a hard decision, there was a lot of discussion, and we as a board are very disappointed. We think overall it’s the best thing to do for the safety of communities. Nobody was happy about the decision, but for common-sense reasons and the safety of people, we had to look at the big picture.”
On Thursday, Defiance County was moved from Alert Level 2 Public Emergency (Orange), to Alert Level 3 Public Emergency (Red) of COVID-19 risk.
The Public Health Advisory Alert System provides a clear, color-coded approach to inform Ohioans about their current risk associated with COVID-19 and provides evidence-based recommendations and actions that can be taken to protect themselves and their communities based on the level of risk. The Public Health Advisory Alert System provides context and awareness as to the scope of COVID-19 within the community.
“We’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in Defiance County. Our indicators are pointing to more community spread and that more residents are seeking medical care for COVID-19 symptoms,” stated Jamie Gerken, Defiance County Health commissioner in a story published on crescent-news.com. “It is important to stay vigilant during this time. We ask residents to decrease in-person interactions with others, consider necessary travel only and limit attending gatherings of any numbers.”
There will, of course, be a financial impact to not having the Defiance County Fair in 2020, but until that can be assessed in the near future, Sanders explained he doesn’t know exactly what that impact will be.
“We’re going to have to do some kind of fundraisers or other things for us to survive,” admitted Sanders. “I don’t see that happening anytime soon, and at the same time, we’re going to have to start work on the fair for 2021. We still have to keep our day-to-day operations up, the grass still needs mowed, we’ve got to pick up the trash because a lot of people still come through there either walking or riding bikes ... you’d be surprised at the traffic through there.
“We’ve already felt some economic backlash to this prior to the decision we made last night (Thursday),” added Sanders. “We normally rent the fairgrounds for weddings, auctions and other events, but all those things have been cancelled. I can’t give you an exact number of the impact, but we will move forward and give it our best effort. We know we’re not the only ones in this same situation.”
Sanders shared the livestock committee will meet Wednesday to discuss how it can help junior fair livestock youth sell their livestock, if possible.
“We’re going to explore what we can or can’t do to have some kind of virtual sale for the kids,” Sanders said. “We still have many questions that need to be answered, because there are guidelines from the Ohio Department of Ag(riculture) on what you can, or can’t do when you sell animals. We want to do something, we’ll try to do something, but right now we don’t exactly what we can do to help the youth livestock group.”
In early June, the Defiance County Fair Board voted to proceed with the fair. Before Thursday’s announcement, events that were scheduled to take place included: truck drag races, harness racing, the demolition derby and truck and tractor pulls.
In Henry County, the junior fair and non-spectator harness racing scheduled for Aug. 13-17 at the fairgrounds in Napoleon are still on, as of now, according to Josh Rettig, president of the senior fair board. Like Defiance County, Henry County was moved to red for COVID-19 risk on Wednesday.
“As of right now, nothing has changed,” said Rettig. “We’ve talked with the health department and they feel we can still do what we want to do as planned. But, it will depend on what the governor and the health department say as we get closer to the event. We have tentative plans to meet with the Henry County Health Department on Aug. 3, and as a board on Aug. 5.
“At that point, we will be a week away (Aug. 12) from crowning a Junior Fair king and queen,” added Rettig. “We hope we can move forward with our plans, and we ask that everyone follows the guidelines that the governor made very clear the other day.”
