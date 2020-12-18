Carousel - COVID-19

Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting an additional two deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 65 deaths as of 1 p.m. Dec. 17.

The individuals were a male in his 90s and a female in her 60s, both with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 43 lab-confirmed cases, 13 probable cases, one case hospitalized, and 42 cases recovered from Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. to Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

There are currently 830 active cases in Defiance County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Dec. 16, in Defiance there were currently no resident or staff cases at Brookview Healthcare Center; no resident cases and one staff case at GlennPark Assisted Living; eight resident cases and two staff cases at Kingsbury Place; two resident cases and no staff cases at The Laurels of Defiance; and no resident cases and two staff cases at SKLD Defiance. In Hicksville's Hickory Creek, there are three resident cases and no staff cases.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments