As of Wednesday afternoon, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported an additional three deaths related to COVID-19. This is in addition to four deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total for the county to 34 deaths.
The most recent three deaths were a female in her 90’s with underlying health conditions, a male in his 80’s with underlying health conditions, and a female in her 90’s with underlying health conditions.
DCGHD is additionally reporting the death of a male in his 60’s with underlying health conditions in which COVID-19 was listed as significant condition contributing to death.
The department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy, said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 28-lab confirmed cases (three previously reported probable cases have been tested and are now lab-confirmed cases), one case hospitalized, and five cases recovered from Tuesday at 1 p.m. to Wednesday at 1 p.m.
