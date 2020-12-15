As of Monday afternoon, the number of deaths in Defiance County had risen to 55, with the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reporting an additional two deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend.
The individuals were a male in his 70s and a female in her 90s, both with underlying health conditions. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy, noted Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 76 lab-confirmed cases, 12 probable cases, three cases hospitalized, and 59 cases recovered from Friday at 1 p.m. to Monday at 2 p.m.
There are currently 775 active cases in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.