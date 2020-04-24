• Defiance County
Board of DD:
Despite schools being closed for the spring and people observing Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order, services continue to be offered by the Defiance County Board of DD and the Good Samaritan School in Defiance.
According to Timothy Bower, superintendent of the Defiance County Board of DD, Good Samaritan School is still providing learning to individuals/students via distant learning and delivering meals to its students two times per week through the end of the school year.
Defiance County Board of DD is providing support to local area residential providers. Direct care professionals, front-line staff, continue to provide services in residential homes 24/7 with the COVID-19 situation. Service and support administrators (SSA) of the DD board continue to provide support via technology and delivering things to providers.
Bower added that the Defiance County Board of DD's early intervention staff will continue to provide support to individuals birth to 3 years old via technology.
