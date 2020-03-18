Defiance County commissioners will hold daily meetings this week and possibly beyond to keep tabs on coronavirus concerns.
Commissioners discussed the matter Tuesday afternoon during their first such session. Changes have been implemented by two county agencies this week in response to the situation.
Commissioner Ryan Mack said his colleagues plan to meet each day this week at 2 p.m. and “possibly in the future, depending on how things work, to discuss any policy issues or any things that come up.”
Normally, commissioners meet on Mondays and Thursdays with study sessions Wednesday morning.
The scheduled time of the special sessions this week will coincide with Gov. Mike DeWine’s planned daily press conferences on the coronavirus. Commissioners watched the conference Tuesday on the Ohio Channel before discussing local response measures and agreeing upon a related press release.
The release is based upon one issued in Erie County, according to county officials.
Most county offices remain open, although some have introduced restrictions.
For example, only the lobby is open to the county veterans service office.
The Defiance and Hicksville senior centers also are closed to congregate meals through April 3, but the Meals on Wheels home delivery program home continues.
The Defiance-Paulding Job and Family and Services (JFS) agency closed its buildings to the public Tuesday, while the county health department also has made some changes (see related information).
Commissioners’ press release noted that they “are advising all county residents, customers and vendors attempting to conduct business with a county office to do so by phone, email or Internet, if possible. If you must conduct business face- to-face, county residents, customers and vendors are highly encouraged to call that county office prior to traveling to the office to find out that office’s current operations, due to the constant shifting nature of this situation.
“The health and well-being of our county residents and employees are of utmost importance,” the news release added. “... We have increased the frequency of cleaning in all of our buildings as an extra precaution. ... We continue to follow the guidance of the Defiance County Health Department, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Control.”
Updates will be made available on the county commissioners’ Facebook page.
