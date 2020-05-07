Defiance College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday to recognize 117 graduates. Vice president of academic affairs Dr. Agnes Caldwell and President Richanne Mankey are going to confer degrees in a truncated version of the traditional commencement ceremony.

That afternoon, various faculty members will be hand-delivering diplomas to students. Delivery of diplomas was optional for graduates, with more than 60 students opting in. Social distancing and the new health screening guidelines will be adhered to by all involved.

The regularly-scheduled, in-person commencement ceremony is being postponed to a later date. Speakers and award winners will be announced at that time.

