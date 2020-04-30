Defiance City Schools has announced the K-12 teachers, faculty and staff will hold a parade throughout Defiance on Tuesday (see parade route).
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and all students and parents are invited to sit along the parade route to watch while observing social distancing. The parade will begin and end at the Defiance High School football field parking lot.
“The teachers and staff are excited to see the students again,” said Defiance superintendent Bob Morton. “We ask that you please be mindful and practice good social distancing while watching the parade. If the parade is not going directly by your home, you are encouraged to go to the location nearest to you.”
In case of rain, the parade will be rescheduled May 7 at 4 p.m.
For more information, call 419-782-0070.
The following is the parade route that teachers and staff from Defiance City Schools will take to see students from the district’s three schools:
1. Participants will meet at the Defiance High School football field parking lot (stay in vehicles); 2. Go to roundabout and turn onto Woodhurst Drive; 3. Go through Woodhurst Drive to Cleveland Ave. and turn left to go through “S” curve; 4. At light, turn left and head south on Jefferson Ave.; 5. Turn left at Pancake House (Rosewood Ave.) and turn right at Royal Oak Ave.; 6. Turn left on Carter Road to Ohio 15 and turn left; 7. Take Ohio 15 to Spring Meadows mobile home park on the right; a. Take Greenbriar Lane (into Spring Meadows) to last road (Cimarron Lane) in park; b. Take Cimarron Lane and jog left to stay on Sierra Way to go back to Ohio 15; 8. Go right and then left to Defiance Crossing neighborhood and loop around; 9. Turn left onto Ohio 15 and then turn left onto Cleveland Ave.; 10. Take Cleveland Ave. to Karnes Ave. and turn right.
11. Take Karnes Ave. back to Ohio 15 and turn left; 12. Turn right at the light by old fire station (Hopkins St.); 13. Take Hopkins St. to Greenhouse Ave. (the “T” and go left); 14. Take Greenhouse Ave. straight through light to Maumee Drive (yield sign) and go left; 15. Take Maumee Drive to Lora Lane and go left; 16. Take Lora Lane to Elmwood Drive and go right to Island Park Ave., and go left to E. Second St.; 17. Turn right back onto E. Second St.; 18. Turn left onto Washington Ave. (first road across river); 19. Take Washington Ave. to Hopkins St. (Fifth St.) and then turn left; 20. Take Hopkins St. (Fifth St.) to Riverside Ave. and go right.
21. Take Riverside Ave. back around to Jefferson Ave.; 22. Turn right on Jefferson Ave. and left on Downs St. (stop light); 23. Turn left onto S. Clinton St. and take to Bassard Drive (road after Riverside Cemetery) and go left; 24. Take Bassard Drive to Darbyshire Drive and go right; 25. Take Darbyshire Drive to Glenwood Drive and go left to go back to S. Clinton St.; 26. Turn left on S. Clinton St. to Kiser Road and go right onto Kiser Road; 27. Take Kiser Road to Berkshire neighborhood and go left; 28. Take Willow Bay Drive to Stonemore Drive and go right on Precision Way/Canal Road; 29. Take Precision Way/Canal Road and go right on Jackson Ave.; 30. Take Jackson Ave. to Deatrick St. and go left.
31. Go over tracks and at stop sign, go right onto Holgate Ave.; 32. Take Holgate Ave. to Third St.; 33. At Clinton St. (stop light), take a left to get back on Clinton St. and head through town; 34. Go over river and turn right at E. High St.; 35. Take E. High St. to E. River Drive and go left; 36. Take E. River Drive to Carpenter Road and go left; 37. Take Carpenter Road to Kettenring Drive and loop around back to Carpenter Road; 38. Turn left on Carpenter Road to Stadium Drive (by UPS) and go left; 39. Take Stadium Drive back to Clinton St. and go left; 40. Take Clinton to Sessions St./Ralston Ave. and go right.
41. Go to Wooded Acres neighborhood across from hospital and go right; a. Take Anthony Wayne Blvd. to Valley Forge Drive and go left; b. Take Valley Forge Drive back to Anthony Wayne Blvd. and go right back to Ralston Ave.; 42. Turn left onto Ralston Ave.; 43. Turn right at Latchaw Drive and left on Harding St.; 44. Take Harding St. to W. High St. and go left; 45. Take High St. back to Clinton St. and go right to go back through downtown Defiance; 46. Turn left on Arabella St.; 47. Turn right on Wayne Ave. and go back to Downs St.; 48. Turn left on Downs St. to Jefferson Ave. and take a right and take Jefferson Ave. back across river; 49. Turn right onto Ginter Road and right on Chippewa Drive. 50. Take Chippewa Drive around the loop (turns into Chinook Ave.) back to Ginter Road;
51. Turn right on Ginter Road to Sherwood Drive and go left; 52. Take Sherwood Drive through neighborhood back to Jefferson Ave.; 53. Turn right on Jefferson Ave., go through roundabout and go back to the school parking lot.
