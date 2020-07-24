Defiance City Schools (DCS) has announced its plans to reopen its schools for the 2020-21 school year.
According to superintendent Bob Morton, several voices were heard when it came to putting together this plan.
“Whenever you’re going through these uncharted waters of opening school during a pandemic, it takes a collaborative effort among numerous people and agencies,” said Morton. “We worked in collaboration with other school superintendents, other school administrators, the Defiance County Health Department, the health commissioner, our local school administrators, the teachers’ association and a group of parents who were a focus group for us.
“The most important thing we did, is we brought in a diverse group of people to review and plan this process, and because it was seen through many different lenses, I’m very proud of that,” added Morton. “I’ve met with about 115 staff members personally, and the word of the year for us will be ‘flexible.’ Things could change within a day, within an hour, a minute ... we’re always going to keep the safety of students and staff at the forefront of all decisions.”
The release is as follows: The American Academy of Pediatrics (2020) states: “... that children learn best when physically present in the classroom. But children get much more than academics at school. They also learn social and emotional skills at school, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online.”
The goal of DCS is to have everyone in school all day, every day. We are asking each student in grades 3-12 to bring a clean mask to school each day, as it is currently required by a public health order.
The recommendations and requirements set forth herein are subject to change and in all likelihood will evolve as the situation progresses.
To this end, DCS will be modifying its calendar in order to safely meet the needs of students. By bringing specific students in at various times, our faculty and staff will ensure that all safety protocols are reviewed, clearly understood, and implemented with fidelity. In addition, during the adjusted start, students who transition to other buildings will have an opportunity to explore their new surroundings.
2020-21 new calendar:
• Aug. 20-21: Opening day with staff (regularly scheduled).
• Aug. 24: Students in grades 2-3, 6, and 9 — report to building for school day. *Students enrolled in other grades do not report to school this day.
• Aug. 25: Students in grades 1, 4, 7, and 10 — report to building for school day. *Students enrolled in other grades do not report to school this day.
• Aug. 26: Students in grades KinderStart, 5, 8, and 11 — report to building for school day. *Students enrolled in other grades do not report to school this day.
• Aug. 27: Students in grades kindergarten, elementary self-contained classrooms and grade 12 as well as grades 3-8 — report to building for school day. *Students enrolled in other grades do not report to school this day.
• Aug. 28: All DCS students in attendance, grades KS-12.
• Aug. 31: No students. Staff workday to re-evaluate safety and cleaning procedures.
Daily schedule:
• High school: Doors open at 7:45 a.m. School starts at 8:05 a.m. Dismissal at 2:25 p.m. for half of the buses/student drivers; at 2:30 for the other half of the buses/car riders.
• Middle school: Doors open at 7:45 a.m. School starts at 8:05 a.m. Dismissal at 2:25 p.m. for half of the buses; at 2:30 for the other half of the buses/car riders.
• Elementary school: Doors open at 8:45 a.m. School starts at 9:05 a.m. Dismissal at 3:20 p.m. for walkers/car riders; at 3:30 for bus riders.
Plan includes:
● An adjusted start to the school year for all students in order to familiarize both students and staff with protocols in place.
● Training for all staff will take place prior to any students attending school and will be ongoing as the situation warrants.
● All staff are required to wear face coverings.
● Face coverings are required for grades 3-12 students due to the governor’s public health order, with allowable exceptions permitted per department of health.
● Parents will be required daily to vigilantly assess for symptoms prior to sending their students to school.
● Students who exhibit any symptoms should stay home.
Symptom Checklist:
• Symptoms range from mild to severe and may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus they include: Fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.
● School-wide temperature checks will take place daily. If a student displays any symptoms during the school day, he/she will be isolated and will be required to go home and remain there until symptom free.
Daily meals:
● Breakfast will be provided in a “grab and go” format, and students will eat in classrooms.
● For lunch, cafeterias will operate at 50% capacity. Students will maintain social distancing. At the elementary, students will have assigned tables.
Social Distancing:
● Every effort will be made to have students practice social distancing at all times during the school day.
• Classrooms will be set up with maximum attainable social distancing.
• Students will sit with maximum attainable distancing in the commons/cafeteria.
• Students will be instructed to wash their hands before and after lunch.
• Social distancing will be strongly recommended during recess.
● Visual aids will be placed throughout the building to help students remember social distancing protocols.
Facility Preparations:
● Additional cleaning/sanitation in:
• High touch areas.
• Classrooms.
• School buses.
• Restrooms.
• Common spaces.
Eliminations:
● No visitors or volunteers will be permitted in any building.
● No open houses in any building.
● Parents will not be permitted to walk children to class.
● No field trips.
● No shared student supplies.
● Drinking fountains will be shut off. Students will be encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle.
● No large group gatherings, assemblies or class meetings.
● Limited access to student lockers (grades 6-12). Backpacks will be permitted for HS/MS students.
Transportation:
● Bus drivers are required to wear face coverings.
● Health assessments will be completed by parents prior to a student boarding a bus.
● Scheduling of routes and times may change.
● Social distancing will be strongly encouraged at bus stops.
● Face coverings will be required for bus riders per public health order.
● Students will be seated two to a seat. We will attempt to sit families together.
● Students will be assigned to a bus and a seat with no exceptions.
● There will be no daily changes for drop off and pick up. Changes must be made at least five days prior to the effective date, except for emergencies.
Virtual Learning Option:
Families opting out of in-person instruction due to COVID-19 concerns will have the option to enroll in the Defiance Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). Information can be found at defiancecityschools.org.
● Families will need to complete the form on the Defiance Virtual Learning Academy website. Once the form is completed, families will be contacted by district representatives to complete the registration process.
● Families need to enroll their students no later than Aug. 10.
● If a family chooses the online option, students will need to complete the entire semester online. They would have the option to return to their respective building in January of 2021.
● During the adjusted start, families will have the opportunity to meet with school officials to pick up Chromebook(s) and review Virtual Learning Academy expectations and logistics.
COVID Isolation:
If a child has suspected symptoms after being evaluated by our school nurse/nurse aide, he/she will be moved to the designated isolation room in each building.
● Parents will be contacted.
● The child will remain in the isolation room until the parent/guardian arrives.
● Defiance County Health Department guidelines will be followed regarding return to school.
● Students who are isolated at home or test positive for COVID-19 will be responsible for school work via Google Classroom.
• If at any time during the school year it becomes necessary to close school buildings and to return to remote learning, all DCS students will be provided with a device, and instruction will take place via Google Classroom.
Remote Learning
1. Remote learning consists of at home education on facilitated by Defiance City Schools’ staff occurring during a shutdown.
2. Remote learning will include live virtual lessons, recorded lessons and teacher engagement.
