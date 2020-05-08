Wanting one last chance to see their students before the 2019-20 school year comes to an end, a total of approximately 120 staff members from Defiance City Schools took to the streets of Defiance Thursday in cars decorated with balloons, signs and streamers for a parade to do just that.
The effort, led by Defiance High School English teacher Megan Woltmann-Geno and Defiance Middle School physical education teacher Jessica Schroeder, was a smashing success. Students and adults gathered on the route, while adhering to social distancing, to wave to teachers, administrators and staff.
The excitement to see teachers and staff was evident, with many students holding signs and jumping up and down as the parade rolled past their vantage point. Meanwhile, several of the vehicles that held administrators, teachers and staff were decked out as well, with horns blowing along the parade route.
The parade was led by members of the Defiance Police Department, school resource officer John Williamson, and a Defiance City Schools bus. Trailing the parade were members of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. In all, the parade lasted approximately 2 1/2 hours.
“There’s a tremendous amount of support out here, and people are really excited to see each other,” said Defiance superintendent Bob Morton during the parade. “It’s nice out, people are enjoying the sunshine, and it’s really nice to see a lot of the young kids out, they really miss their teachers.
“We’ve seen a lot of positive signs people are holding like, ‘Go Dogs!’ ‘Miss you,’ and I saw one that said, ‘Please take our children back,’” continued Morton. “What we see is that our kids miss going to school and seeing people every day, it’s pretty cool.”
While texting with each other about three weeks ago, Woltmann-Geno and Schroeder came up with the idea for the parade, after seeing other districts do it. Both were excited to hit the streets on Thursday and see their students, with both educators saying emphatically: “I miss my kids.”
“Jessica and I kept hearing about other school districts doing something like this, and when the two of us were texting back and forth, we were talking about how it would be an odd way to end our year and not do something (because of the COVID-19 pandemic),” said Woltmann-Geno. “I don’t think any of us thought when we walked out of our buildings on March 13, that we would be walking out for the last time.
“So while we were texting, we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun if we could do a parade?” added Woltmann-Geno.
That’s when the two set the wheels in motion for Thursday’s event that helped bring closure to a school year that won’t soon be forgotten.
“We got a lot of feedback from the community and the staff before the parade even happened, so that was very exciting,” said Schroeder. “After Megan and I talked about the parade three weeks ago, she sent out a teacher-interest questionnaire, and I emailed Mr. Morton that night. Within the next day, he responded, ‘Get me the date, the number of cars and the route, and let’s do it.’
“We wanted to wait a few weeks to see about the weather, and to get responses from the staff, and it just really took off from there,” added Schroeder.
Said Morton: “When you have people who are willing to take the time to plan and organize something like this for your school district and community, I applaud them for organizing it and making it happen. It’s gone so well, zero problems.”
Both Woltmann-Geno and Schroeder shared how happy they were to see how many people wanted to be a part of the event.
“I hope the kids know how much the teachers, faculty and staff love them,” said Woltmann-Geno. “Never in a million years did I think I would ever have to teach kids from home, on the computer, without any face-to-face interaction ... it’s been such a learning experience for all of us. It means a lot to me to be able to go out and see the kids again, it’s very cool we could do this.”
Said Schroeder: “Without a doubt the best of part of this was seeing the students. We can call them, do meetings via Google Meet, but it’s just not the same. Seeing them one last time before summer break was important, and it speaks leaps and bounds about the staff. There’s more to online learning than just teaching from a computer, we all miss our kids and we really hope we get to see them again in August.”
Added Morton: “We all would really like to thank the Defiance Police Department, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the community in general. So many people driving around town have pulled over to let the caravan of cars continue, everyone has been so supportive, it’s been very, very nice.”
On the front page, A Defiance City Schools (DCS) bus approaches the tracks on Ottawa Avenue in Defiance ahead of a string of cars that were part of a DCS parade on Thursday through the streets of Defiance. DCS hit the streets to see students one last time before the school year comes to an end.
