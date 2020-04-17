For more than 75 years, the mission of Youth for Christ has been, “To reach young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to prayer and the Word of God, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement.”
In northwest Ohio, Defiance Area Youth for Christ has followed that mission for more than 60 years. A few of the many ways the local chapter connects with area youth are through its Campus Life and Small Group programs, engaging with students who are currently in junior high. Representatives from Defiance Area YFC meet with youth in area schools, while small groups usually meet off campus after school.
With schools not in session and social distancing the norm due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Campus Life directors at Defiance Area YFC have had to change their approach about how to engage with youth so they can continue to share the gospel and the good news of Jesus Christ.
“Normally what happens is that we are going out as much as we can to reach kids, specifically kids in our area or school that are not connected with a church,” said Eliot Nofziger, Campus Life director in Stryker and Archbold. “We do that by meeting at the school, I go twice a week, I meet with them at lunch and recess, and they get to know me as someone not with a title, but as, ‘Hey, that’s Eliot.’
“From there I help support them in the things they do, like in extracurriculars and such, and we have a Tuesday night Small Group and a Tuesday morning Bible study before school,” continued Nofziger, who meets with students outside school with Defiance Area YFC volunteers at The Outback Youth Center on Defiance Street in Archbold. “What we do is, we introduce the word of God, show them who Jesus is and who the Holy Spirit is and what they do.”
In the same way that Nofziger ministers to youth in the Stryker and Archbold areas, Claire Turner, Campus Life director in the Defiance and Ayersville areas, and Mike Zeedyk, Campus Life director in the Paulding and Oakwood areas, do the same for junior high youth in their area.
Since schools closed a month ago, Nofziger, Turner, Zeedyk, as well as Campus Life directors JoElleen Sisson of the Wayne Trace/Payne area, Allison Timbrook in Hicksville and Lydia Hankins in the Stryker area, have turned to technology, including YouTube, Instagram, Zoom and other meeting platforms.
“With what’s going on in the world, we’ve had to get creative (to engage youth),” said Turner. “I’m on the younger end of the millennials, I have the technology knowledge to an extent, but I really had to jump into it, so it’s been interesting. Since this has started, a lot of our staff have started making YouTube videos. What I do is make one video weekly for the kids to watch, which is similar to our wrap-up time when we meet during club.
“We’re still providing opportunities to reach kids with stuff we talk about during club, including different situations they could be facing and showing them how they connect to God’s truth,” continued Turner. “We’ve also been utilizing different chat platforms like Zoom and Houseparty. We’ve done that for small group, and plans are in the works for our chapter to collaborate across ministries on a larger game night for kids throughout the area.”
Zeedyk shared that while he isn’t connecting with as many kids since school closed, he and the other Campus Life directors are working to close that gap.
“When we were meeting face-to-face, myself and our leaders in our area were engaged with about 65 weekly in Paulding and Oakwood. Now, we’re engaged with about 25 kids through meeting software and Instagram,” said Zeedyk. “The more we do this though, the better it’s getting. We’re working with our students who are still engaged to have their friends join us. We talk with them a lot about seeing the good God is doing during this difficult time.
“We continue to have conversations with parents and kids about how they are doing, mentally, emotionally and physically,” continued Zeedyk. “We are trying to meet the needs of our families where we can. We’ve made a lot of effort to call parents to find out about our kids, and see if we can talk to them. This is a time like none of us has ever experienced, but we look at it as an opportunity to continue to reach more kids virtually, even after we can meet again.”
When the time comes when people can meet again, Nofziger, Turner and Zeedyk all responded the same when asked what they will do: “Throw a big party!” said the Campus Life directors.
To learn more about Campus Life or Small Group, contact Defiance Area Youth for Christ at 419-782-0656 or send an email to office@defyc.org. To contact Nofziger, call 419-551-6667 or send an email to enofziger@defyfc.org; to contact Turner, call 330-421-16169 or send an email to cturner@defyfc.org; and to contact Zeedyk, call 419-769-8005 or send an email to mzeedyk@defyfc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.