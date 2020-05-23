The Defiance Area YMCA has announced that it will be reopening its Palmer Drive facility for members only on Tuesday with several restrictions in place to ensure the safety of staff and members.
The facility will be open for members only and will be restricted to those 16 and older between 5 a.m.-noon. The George M. Smart Center will remain closed at this time. Hours will be 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Open areas will include: fitness room, weight room, small gym, gymanstics (team only), water aerobics classes, locker rooms and showers (limited to family locker room only).
Temporarily suspended are: youth center, big gym, child watch, racquetball room, diving boards, aerobics classes, gymnastics and rec classes.
Suspended indefinitely are: drinking fountains, coffee station, vending machines, spa area, locker room showers and running track.
Anyone who is exhibiting illness or symptoms of COVID-19 or has been around anyone who is sick at home, is asked not to enter the YMCA. Also, members are asked to maintain social distancing and sanitization of hands and exercise equipment.
Other reminders for members:
• Shower access will be limited.
• Street shoes should not be worn in workout areas.
• Bring your own water bottle.
• Bring your own equipment — basketballs, volleyballs, etc. will not be available at this time.
• Use of a cloth face cover is recommended, but not required.
Other important updates:
• The YMCA will not be selling guest passes or allowing visiting members from other YMCA’s.
• Playing a game of basketball will not be allowed only shooting will be open.
• The YMCA will not be keeping any lost and found. Items left at the end of the day will be thrown out.
