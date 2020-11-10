The Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 will host a food giveaway for area veterans in need on Nov. 13 from 1-5 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the facility located at 1795 Spruce St., Defiance.
Sponsored by the FirstEnergy Foundation, the event is being coordinated locally by Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 first vice commander Daniel Gray and will consist of canned and dry goods provided in canvas bags.
“Employees of FirstEnergy and Toledo Edison who are military veterans took up a collection that was matched by the company for a total of roughly $45,000,” explained Gray. “They donated money to AMVETS posts in several states in the region and specifically requested that $5,000 went to Defiance.”
Along with the monetary gift, it is expected that 16 FirstEnergy employees are going to volunteer to assist the day of the giveaway.
“All we are asking is that veterans bring some kind of proof of service,” said Gray. “That can be a driver’s license with the veteran star, a Veterans Administration card, a state military ID or a form DD214. If we have some low-icome people show up or senior citizens, we won’t turn them away.
“Right now we have around 300 to 500 canvas bags and expect to give each family two bags of food,” said Gray. “People won’t even need to get out of their vehicles. Once we check IDs, we will hand them the bags.”
To help keep the event running smoothly, recipients are asked to approach the AMVETS post from the north on Greenhouse Avenue. They will then turn right (west) on Spruce Street from where they will be directed by traffic cones and a police officer to the correct parking lot entrance.
For additional information, call Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 at 419-782-5149.
