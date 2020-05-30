Who is your hero? Do you know someone who has made an incredible impact on a person or community and deserves the recognition?
Submissions for local community heroes to be published in a Hometown Heroes section on July 3 are now being accepted through June 5. Submit a photo of your Hometown Hero, along with a paragraph about how they have made an impact in your community, to www.crescent-news.com. We want to share the story behind your hero, so submit your information by June 5 for a chance to have your story included.
Not sure how to write about your hero? Here are some helpful tips:
• Start with who, what, when, where and how — Who is your hero? What town do they live in? Why are they a hero?
• Keep it simple — We will edit for grammar, so leave the editing to us.
• Quotes — If your hero knows you will be writing about them, ask them about their heroism and listen for a good quote.
• Submit a photo — Photos will make the story even better. Upload your hero’s photo to the submission form.
Should you have any questions or need assistance, email Randy Mitchell at rmitchell@crescent-news.com. You may also submit your information to this email address.
